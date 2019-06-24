Washington St Arizona Basketball

Arizona guard Alex Barcello, left, looks around the Washington State defense during what turned into the Wildcats' fifth straight loss, Feb. 9, 2019. Barcello hit a couple of big shots to help UA stick around in another loss to Utah on Thursday.

Arizona's unprecedented roster turnover continued Monday morning when rising junior Alex Barcello said he's leaving.

The move clears another roster spot for the Wildcats, who now have only four players on their roster left from last season, when they went 17-15 in what was arguably the worst season of the Sean Miller era.

Barcello averaged 2.9 points over 51 career games.

It has long appeared that Barcello's role would likely be further reduced next season, yet he did not move to transfer until three months after the season and over a month after spring classes ended.

Having helped Tempe’s Corona Del Sol win two Arizona 6A championships in high school, Barcello announced five finalists of UA, Virginia, Butler, Indiana, and Stanford in August 2016 before committing to the Wildcats later that month.

As a sophomore last season, he played in 30 of the Wildcats' 32 games while shooting 29.2 percent from 3-point range although UA coach Sean Miller called him the team's best shooter before the season.

Barcello's grit and effort were never in question, however. In the Wildcats' dreary road loss at Utah in mid-February, Barcello scored seven of his 12 points in the second half and said afterward Arizona was a great program that was never going to give up.

That also applied to himself.

“Coach tells me every day to honor the process so I’m just trying to focus on getting better, but nothing’s better than winning,” Barcello said after the Utah game. “That’s all I want right now. That’s what we all want, is a win, so we’re focused on that.”

Graduate assistant Justin Coleman was among those wishing Barcello well on Twitter.

Over the scholarship limit of 13 twice this spring, the Wildcats are now one under and are believed to be in pursuit of one or two more players. Among other possbilities, the Wildcats are likely to pursue Pittsburgh-area wing Donovan "Puff" Johnsons, if he reclassifies to 2019 after being denied an extra year of high school eligibility.

Here's a look at their 2019-20 roster as of now:

Name/Position/Year/Height/Weight

Jemarl Baker/G/So./6-4/192*

Jordan Brown/F/So./6-11/210*

Josh Green/G/Fr./6-6/190

Stone Gettings/F/Sr./6-9/234

Max Hazzard/G/Sr./6-0/170

Chase Jeter/C/Sr./6-10/230

Ira Lee/F/Jr./6-7/235

Christian Koloko/C/Fr./7-0/195

Zeke Nnaji/F/Fr./6-11/220

Nico Mannion/G/Fr./6-3/180

Dylan Smith/G/Sr./6-5/175

Brandon Williams/G/So./6-2/190

*Will sit out 2019-20 as a redshirt transfer

