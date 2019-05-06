All five of Arizona's high school recruits landed in the top 100 of 247 Sports' final list of 2019 player rankings released Monday.
Nico Mannion was rated No. 8, followed by Josh Green at 17, Zeke Nnaji at 39, Terry Armstrong at 72 and Christian Koloko at 88.
Mannion "can really shoot from distance but also he's really crafty off the dribble," 247 analyst Evan Daniels said on a Facebook video announcing the list. "He's one of my favorite prospects. I'm just impressed with how he's gotten better every step of the way."
Most of the 247 rankings are fairly similar to composite rankings that 247 also compiles from other sources, though Koloko's composite rating was 175 (he has been consistently in the 247 Top 100). In other composite rankings, Mannion is at 10, Green 13, Nnaji 39 and Armstrong 58.
Armstrong generated speculation about his future after he unpinned a tweet saying he was headed to Arizona, and on Sunday posted two zipped-mouth emojis.
🤐🤐— Terry Armstrong (@TerryTerry25) May 5, 2019
Messages attempting to reach Armstrong's mentor and his coach at Bella Vista Prep have not been returned Monday but PlayersProgramU reported that he said at the Ballislife game on Saturday he was staying with Arizona.
Brandon Randolph's name didn't appear on the list of 40 college draft prospects who will play in the G League Elite Camp.
The NBA says some players from the G League Elite Camp will also be invited to the NBA Combine, which hasn't released a list of invitees yet.
If Randolph unexpectedly returns to Arizona, the Wildcats would be one over the scholarship limit unless a current player or recruit departed from their tentative 2019-20 roster.
The G League participant list is attached as a PDF, but players from the Pac-12 include Washington State's CJ Elleby and Oregon's Kenny Wooten, who are also testing the draft waters.
Adam Zagoria has the latest for us from the trial in New York, while CBS' Matt Norlander says the defense again "threw Sean Miller under the bus."
Jon Wilner predicts the NCAA will hammer Arizona severely.