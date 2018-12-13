Payday has finally arrived for former Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier.
Because Trier has
played too well for the New York Knicks to send him to the G League for even a minute — and he has now spent the maximum 45 days in the NBA that a two-way contract allows — the Knicks tore up the two-way deal and offered Trier a standard two-year NBA contract worth nearly $7 million, per an ESPN report.
That means Trier will effectively be making lottery-pick money this season even though he was undrafted. The Knick will pay him $3.4 million this season, which is about what the
No. 11 draft slot dictates, assuming the drafting team gives the maximum 20 percent bonus as most teams do.
The decision to give Trier a two-year contract indicates the Knicks believe he has staying power.
The team could have offered him just a standard rookie-minimum salary of $838,464, but Trier would have become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.
However, according to ESPN, the second year of Trier's contract is a team option, so the Knicks still have a chance to opt out after paying him $3.4 million this season if things change.
Trier went undrafted in June after three seasons at Arizona, but quickly
became a surprise as the Knicks' preseason progressed.
Former UA wing Rawle Alkins also went undrafted and signed a two-way contract with Chicago. He's spent the season so far in the G League.
Check out photos of Allonzo Trier here:
Dinwiddie scores 25, Nets top Knicks 112-104
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Dinwiddie scores 25, Nets top Knicks 112-104
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) goes to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
George scores 35 points, leads Thunder past Knicks 128-103
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) goes to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Abrines (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Knicks Nets Basketball
After not being drafted, Knicks guard Allonzo Trier, right, has had a strong first week in the NBA. The former Arizona Wildcat, playing on a two-way contract, is averaging 12.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. The Madison Square Garden crowd gave him a round of applause for his 15-point effort Saturday.
Mary Altaffer / the associated press
Hawks Knicks Basketball
New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis, right, and guard Allonzo Trier react as they watch the game action from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
APTOPIX Celtics Knicks Basketball
Allonzo Trier is allowed to spend only 45 days with the Knicks this year as part of his contract. “I’m sure we’ll figure out soon” how he can best be used, Trier said.
Mary Altaffer / the associated press
Pelicans Knicks Basketball
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier attempts a free throw during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks won 106 -100. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Knicks Wizards Basketball
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson (7) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Washington. The Knicks won 124-121 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Irving leads Celtics past Knicks 128-100
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) tries to shoot over Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis (27) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Knicks Celtics Basketball
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) drives as Boston Celtics guard Brad Wanamaker during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Boston. The Celtics won 128-100. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Knicks Grizzlies Basketball
Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) blocks a shot by New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill
Knicks Grizzlies Basketball
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier, right, drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill
Pelicans Knicks Basketball
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) on the freshman throw line in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Howard Simmons)
Howard Simmons
Knicks Celtics Basketball
New York Knicks' Allonzo Trier (14) goes up to shoot against Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, left, and Al Horford right, during the second half on an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Trail Blazers Knicks Basketball
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard Nik Stauskas (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Knicks Pelicans Basketball
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier goes to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. The Pelicans won 129-124. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Bulls Knicks Basketball
New York Knicks' Allonzo Trier reacts to a foul call in the last second of double overtime of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in New York. The Bulls defeated the Knicks in double overtime 116-115. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Pacers Knicks Basketball
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) goes to the basket past Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Pacers won 107-101. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Pacers Knicks Basketball
Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans (12) goes to the basket against New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Knicks Mavericks Basketball
Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (1) defends as New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) tries to drive the ball past in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Richard W. Rodriguez
Knicks Mavericks Basketball
Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews, left, defends as New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) tries to drive the ball past him in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Richard W. Rodriguez
Knicks Mavericks Basketball
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) reacts after a three-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Richard W. Rodriguez
Nets Knicks Basketball
New York Knicks' Allonzo Trier (14) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Knicks Nets Basketball
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Treveon Graham (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Hawks Knicks Basketball
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince (12) and forward Omari Spellman (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks won 126- 107. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Hawks Knicks Basketball
New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks won 126- 107. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or
bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe