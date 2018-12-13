Payday has finally arrived for former Wildcat guard Allonzo Trier.
Because Trier has played too well for the New York Knicks to send him to the G League for even a minute -- and he has now spent the maximum 45 days in the NBA that a two-way contract allows -- the Knicks tore up the two-way deal and offered Trier a standard two-year NBA contract worth nearly $7 million.
That means Trier will effectively be making lottery pick money this season even though he was undrafted. He'll be paid $3.4 million this season, which is about what the No. 11 draft slot dictates, assuming the drafting team gives the maximum 20 percent bonus as most teams do.
To make room for Trier, the Knicks cut Ron Baker, who coincidentally played a big role in Wichita State's win over Arizona in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, when Trier was a UA freshman.
The decision to give Trier a two-year contract indicates the Knicks believe Trier has staying power.
The team could have offered him just a standard rookie-minimum salary of $838,464 but Trier would have become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.
However, according to ESPN, the second year of Trier's contract is a team option, so the Knicks still have a chance to opt out after paying him $3.4 million this season if things change.
Trier went undrafted last June after three seasons at Arizona, but quickly became a surprise as the Knicks' preseason progressed.
Former UA wing Rawle Alkins also went undrafted last June and signed a two-way contract, with Chicago. He's spent the season so far in the G League.