Arizona adding program to help athletes take advantage of NIL opportunities

Arizona has created a program to assist athletes in preparing for pending NCAA legislation that will allow them to profit off their name, image and likeness.
Called “Arizona Edge” and run in conjunction with the Eller College of Management, the program will focus on brand management, business development, financial literacy, networking and business law.
“Establishing new and impactful programming around NIL is a key addition to how we continue to support our student-athletes while they are on campus and prepare them to be successful for life beyond the University of Arizona," AD Dave Heeke said in a statement.
Programming will be created by industry professionals, campus partners and Arizona Athletics staff and will include a comprehensive package of educational meetings, workshops and mentoring opportunities.
Earlier this month, the NCAA’s Division I Council introduced legislation allowing NIL compensation that will be voted on in January. According to CBS Sports, at least 20 states have considered or adopted NIL legislation, forcing the NCAA's hand.
Forward Jordan Brown has been awarded Arizona's gold jersey for overall practice production for the second week in a row. A transfer from Nevada in 2019, Brown sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules and is expected to play a significant role this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!