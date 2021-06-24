Arizona adds Seattle-area walk-on guard Ben Ackerley

Kendall Brown (Sunrise Christian Academy /Cottage Grove, Minn.)

Jordan Hall (Texas A&M/Wildwood, N.J.)

Trey Patterson (Villanova/Somerset, N.J.)

Deivon Smith (Georgia Tech/Loganville, Ga.)

Jabari Walker (Colorado/Los Angeles)

UA's Dalen Terry was among the 26 players invited to try out for the U19 team but was not among the 17 finalists.

Arizona still could have up to four representatives in the U19 World Cup with the Tubelis brothers (Lithuania), Oumar Ballo (Mali) and Benn Mathurin (Canada) -- although Mathurin has been working out with the Canadian Olympic qualifying team.

Not surprisingly, Azuolas Tubelis is expected to start for Lithuania (he's in the first photo of this LTU Basketball workout tweet.) Mathurin is expected to be one of Canada's best U19 players if he is sent down from the senior team, while Ballo has long been a FIBA hero in Mali.