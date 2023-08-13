In the first of three expected exhibition games for UA men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd's new-look Wildcats as part of their Summer 2023 Mideast tour, Arizona takes on Israel Select Monday at 9 a.m. MST.

The game offers the first chance for Arizona fans to watch newcomers like transfers Caleb Love (to the UA from North Carolina), Keshad Johnson (from 2023 NCAA runner-up San Diego State) and Jaden Bradley (from Alabama), as well as freshmen including KJ Lewis, Motiejus Krivas and Paulius Murauskas.

Arizona returns standouts Oumar Ballow, Kylan Boswell and Pelle Larsson — the 2021-22 Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year to this year's squad.

Israel Select is coached by Amit Tamir, who is all too familiar with the red and blue of the Wildcats from his own college playing days as an All-Pac-12 forward in 2003 at Cal.

Monday's game at Tel Aviv's Hadar Yosef Arena is expected to be streamed on by the UA athletic department via YouTube. If it's already 9 a.m. Monday (Tucson time) and the embed in this story isn't working properly, head to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWNIVi4Zqs0.