Arizona assistant Jason Terry not at NAU game because of 'inconclusive' COVID-19 test

Arizona assistant coach Jason Terry was not on the Wildcats' bench Monday against NAU after receiving an "inconclusive" COVID-19 test result, the school announced via Twitter 14 minutes before Monday's game.
UA said Terry would be retested Tuesday morning. If the test is a confirmed positive, and if contact tracing determines enough players had at least 15 minutes of cumulative close contact with Terry since his previous test, the Wildcats' next two games could be in doubt.
UA is scheduled to host Bakersfield on Wednesday and UTEP on Saturday.
Assistant coach Jason Terry will not be on the bench for tonight's game against Northern Arizona following an inconclusive COVID-19 test. He will be re-tested tomorrow morning. #BearDown— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) December 8, 2020
It is the first time this season the Wildcats have reported a COVID-19 issue, though most of their games have been rescheduled over the first two weeks of the season because of their opponents' COVID issues.
All 11 of the Wildcats' expected scholarship players are warming up for the game, while Kerr Kriisa continues to isolate following his return from Estonia and Daniel Batcho nurses a knee injury.
Monday's game is the first of the season for NAU, which had a positive test sideline the team for two weeks starting on Nov. 20. The UA-NAU game had originally been scheduled for Nov. 25.
