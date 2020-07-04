Arizona basketball recruiting target Alex Tchikou says he'll announce college choice Sunday
Arizona basketball recruiting target Alex Tchikou says he'll announce college choice Sunday

Four-star forward Alex Tchikou tweeted that he'll announce his college choice at noon Sunday.

Arizona is among the top nine finalists that the Glendale Dream City forward from France announced on Tuesday, along with Oregon, Mississippi State, USC, St. Mary's, Florida State, Illinois, Alabama and St. John's.

