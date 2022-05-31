 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona basketball target Leonard Miller of Canada says he won't play in college

  • Updated
UA Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo 2021

After considering both Arizona and Kentucky, versatile Canadian big man Leonard Miller announced he will play professionally next season.

Miller can opt to stay in the NBA Draft or sign with the G-League Ignite, but he opened eyes this spring and his draft projections suggest he might slip into the first round or go early in the second round of the NBA Draft. ESPN projects Leonard being picked 41st, one spot ahead of UA's Christian Koloko.

Leonard Miller considered Arizona and Kentucky but opted against college basketball.

Arizona is also awaiting the decision of Dalen Terry, who has until Wednesday to withdraw from the NBA Draft if he wants to return to school for his junior season.

