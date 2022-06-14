Arizona basketball teams rise in NCAA's APR: A perfect 1,000 for women, 990 for men

Both of Arizona's basketball teams reported high scores in the NCAA's Academic Progress ratings released Tuesday, with the women's team recording a perfect 1,000 multi-year rate while the men's team ranked third in the Pac-12 with a 990 for the 2020-21 year.
The UA football team ranked seventh at 965, tied with women's golf for the lowest scores at the school, but still well above the penalty line of 930. Women's basketball, men's tennis and women's beach volleyball all had 1,000 scores.
The NCAA's APR scores were updated Tuesday for the first time in two years, since the 2019-20 year was skipped and not released in 2021 because of COVID disruptions. No penalties will be assessed to teams under 930 either this year as a result.
APR is a measure of a program's retention and academic eligibility as explained here. A perfect score is 1000 and 930 is the minimum programs normally need to avoid penalties.
Scores can be found via the NCAA's searchable database. Here are the Pac-12 men's basketball scores:
ASU 1,000
Stanford 998
Arizona 990
USC 988
Washington 987
Cal 970
WSU 970
UCLA 969
OSU 960
Colorado 956
Utah 955
Oregon 948
FOOTBALL
Washington 993
Utah 991
Stanford 985
ASU 983
Cal 975
USC 975
Arizona 965
Oregon 960
WSU 959
Colorado 954
UCLA 947