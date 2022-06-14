Arizona basketball teams rise in NCAA's APR: A perfect 1,000 for women, 990 for men

Both of Arizona's basketball teams reported high scores in the NCAA's Academic Progress ratings released Tuesday, with the women's team recording a perfect 1,000 multi-year rate while the men's team ranked third in the Pac-12 with a 990 for the 2020-21 year.

The UA football team ranked seventh at 965, tied with women's golf for the lowest scores at the school, but still well above the penalty line of 930. Women's basketball, men's tennis and women's beach volleyball all had 1,000 scores.

The NCAA's APR scores were updated Tuesday for the first time in two years, since the 2019-20 year was skipped and not released in 2021 because of COVID disruptions. No penalties will be assessed to teams under 930 either this year as a result.

APR is a measure of a program's retention and academic eligibility as explained here. A perfect score is 1000 and 930 is the minimum programs normally need to avoid penalties.

Scores can be found via the NCAA's searchable database. Here are the Pac-12 men's basketball scores:

ASU 1,000

Stanford 998

Arizona 990

USC 988

Washington 987

Cal 970

WSU 970

UCLA 969

OSU 960

Colorado 956

Utah 955

Oregon 948

FOOTBALL

Washington 993

Utah 991

Stanford 985

ASU 983

Cal 975

USC 975

Arizona 965

Oregon 960

WSU 959

Colorado 954

UCLA 947

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

