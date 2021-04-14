Arizona Board of Regents meeting moving on without UA men's basketball contract to discuss

Arizona has missed the 24-hour deadline to add an item to this week's Board of Regents meeting that would approve a contract for a new men's basketball coach, though such an issue can be addressed by scheduling a future special session.
Meanwhile, the ABOR's private executive session on Wednesday afternoon will include a regularly occurring item that has been amended to be called "Legal advice and discussion regarding University of Arizona athletics and the NCAA investigation."
The item, which has been on the executive session agendas regularly since the federal investigation into college basketball became public in September 2017, used to be referred to as concerning only "men's basketball." But because the NCAA's Notice of Allegations included charges against the UA swimming and diving program and the institution as a whole, while also naming president Robert Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke as aggravating factors because they allegedly "compromised the integrity of the investigation," the subject line has changed.
The ABOR meeting is scheduled to start today at 3 p.m.. Since there is a 24-hour deadline to post agenda items before the meeting starts, nothing more can be added.
Thursday morning, the regents are expected to approve a reworked deal for UA women's basketball coach Adia Barnes that will extend through the 2025-26 season. UA proposed paying Barnes $580,000 next season, with annual raises that take her pay to $770,000 in 2025-26.
The updated agenda for the meeting can be found here. The updated executive (private) session agenda is here.
The Regents' next scheduled meeting is June 9.
After spending last season with Napa's Prolific Prep, former UA assistant coach Mark Phelps says he's moved back to Arizona... where he'll work in the Phoenix area with Russ Pennell, UA's interim head coach in 2008-09 after Lute Olson retired.
Good luck coach Phelps. I’m sure it’s Great to be back with your family.— Prolific Prep (@ProlificPrep) April 14, 2021