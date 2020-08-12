You have permission to edit this article.
Arizona coach Sean Miller says he supports Pac-12 pushing basketball into 2021
Arizona coach Sean Miller says he supports Pac-12 pushing basketball into 2021

  • Updated

Arizona head coach Sean Miller, center, instructs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

 Isaac Brekken/AP Photo

Even though the NCAA is considering playing regional "mini-bubble" college basketball games over the November and December holidays, UA coach Sean Miller said in a statement that he supported the Pac-12's move to postpone all games through at least the end of the year.

“The announcement made yesterday regarding the delay to the start of our season did not come as a surprise to our Pac-12 coaching group," Miller said in a statement released and posted to Twitter late Wednesday afternoon. "Since the early part of April, we have been communicating regularly on several topics, including the 2020-21 season. The new start date gives our conference the best opportunity to have a successful season in the safest environment possible for everyone involved, especially the student-athletes.

"We appreciate the leadership (UA) president (Robert) Robbins has provided our campus during these uncertain times, and we are eager to welcome our players safely back to campus. Our staff is looking forward to utilizing the coming months to develop our team and build for the beginning of an exciting New Year.”

Regardless of how Pac-12 coaches felt about it, USC Mike Bohn told the L.A. Times that the move to push basketball into January was a surprise while Trojans coach Andy Enfield said he would be interested in bubble games -- even though some of those may be played before the Pac-12 is allowing its teams to start up.

Then again, the extra time may help Miller develop a roster that has been almost completely flipped over. The Wildcats return only three players who were on the floor last season, although Jordan Brown and James Akinjo practiced as redshirt transfers. In addition, guard Brandon Williams, who played in 2018-19, is firmly not expected to return to the Wildcats.

