Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd 'not losing sleep' over long layoff, lack of rescheduled games

UA coach Tommy Lloyd says he and the Wildcats “haven’t lost any sleep” over playing just one game during the past three weeks because of COVID-related postponements and a lack of quick rescheduling.

During his first media availability since the Wildcats defeated Washington on Jan. 3, Lloyd said Wednesday he wasn’t aware of any gamesmanship affecting the Pac-12’s effort to reschedule games and that he had not been told if television priorities or the temporary banning of fans at the Los Angeles venues were factors.

Both UCLA and USC were back from COVID pauses last week and theoretically could have been scheduled to for makeup games against Arizona last weekend. But UCLA instead played Long Beach State last Thursday while USC kept Saturday open and was rescheduled to face Stanford on Tuesday.

“Neither (fans or television) were given to me as excuses and to be honest, I didn’t do a lot of digging,” Lloyd said. “It’s just one of those deals. You’re gonna feel like you’re doing something but you’re really not doing anything. So I’ve chosen to focus on what I think are constructive things.”