Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd still doesn't expect Azuolas Tubelis at '100%' for UCLA rematch

Arizona can also deploy wings such as Pelle Larsson, Dalen Terry and Bennedict Mathurin on the smaller UCLA forwards but Lloyd indicated he also has trust in Tubelis for that role.

“It's not a stretch to say they're better perimeter defenders than Tubelis but 'Zu has made huge strides in that area,” Lloyd said. “Early in the season, he was really helping us and I thought it was a big difference in what we were doing defensively. This has just been a little setback for him. And let's see how he looks Thursday night.”

While noting that Arizona isn’t the only team suffering at the end of a three-game road trip – Colorado was smacked at WSU in a third road game on Sunday – there has been talk in the league about whether it’s worth trying to keep teams playing 20 conference games this season.

The Pac-12 said its intent is to reschedule all games postponed by COVID and have teams play full schedules, but the makeup games are making for some long road trips. UA still has yet to make up a game at USC, and will have to do so before or after its Utah-Colorado trip later this month.