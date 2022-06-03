 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd to receive $1 million raise, pending Regents approval

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd leads the net cutting during the post-game celebration of their Pac-12 regular-season championship on March 5. The UA is giving Lloyd a $1 million raise, pending Arizona Board of Regents approval.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd will make an extra $1 million per season under a new five-year contract, if the Arizona Board of Regents approves the deal during Thursday's meeting.

Arizona has proposed bumping Lloyd's base salary from $1.9 million to $2.9 million in 2022-23, and he will continue to receive an extra $700,000 for peripheral duties, giving him a guaranteed school-paid annual compensation of $3.6 million. Lloyd also receives about $200,000 each from Nike and IMG.

As with his first contract, which was had the same terms that former UA coach Sean Miller was scheduled to receive, Lloyd will also receive $100,000 salary escalators every season. That means he'll earn school-paid package of $3.7 million in 2023-24 up to $4.0 million in the final season of 2026-27.

UA's proposed academic and performance bonuses for Lloyd remain unchanged. He earned a total of $285,000 in performance bonuses last season, including $40,000 for winning a major national coach of the year award.

While leading UA to Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles, plus a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Lloyd picked up national coach of the year honors from the Associated Press, National Association of Basketball Coaches and United States Basketball Writers Association.

In its proposal to the board, UA said it wished to rewrite Lloyd's contract "based on Lloyd’s overwhelmingly successful first season as men’s basketball coach."

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

