Box scores from the Fantastic 40 event last weekend in Las Vegas aren't available online and Etop Udo-Ema didn't have any, either.

That didn't really matter, though. The Compton Magic director fired back multiple texts when I asked how UA commit Dalen Terry played in the Fantastic 40 event that the Magic won Sunday:

"Great Summer," he texted.

"One game (in the Fantastic 40) he was 12pts, 10ast, 8 rebs."

"U get the point"

"Mr. GLUE."

"6-7 wit 7-foot wingspan."

"Super versatile defender too."

"Perfect for Sean"

Richard Isaacs, father of 2022 UA target "Pop Pop" Isaacs of Henderson, Nev., even called Terry the "straw stirring the drink" as the Magic "put on a clinic" in the Fantastic 40.

Here was video of one of Terry's more eye-opening assists:

The play of Terry and the Magic even appeared to take the edge off Udo-Ema's bad luck on the drive home.

In the no-surprise department, top 2020 prospect Evan Mobley committed to USC, where his father is an assistant coach and brother Isaiah is expected to be a standout freshman next season.

