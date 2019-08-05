Box scores from the Fantastic 40 event last weekend in Las Vegas aren't available online and Etop Udo-Ema didn't have any, either.
That didn't really matter, though. The Compton Magic director fired back multiple texts when I asked how UA commit Dalen Terry played in the Fantastic 40 event that the Magic won Sunday:
"Great Summer," he texted.
"One game (in the Fantastic 40) he was 12pts, 10ast, 8 rebs."
"U get the point"
"Mr. GLUE."
"6-7 wit 7-foot wingspan."
"Super versatile defender too."
"Perfect for Sean"
Richard Isaacs, father of 2022 UA target "Pop Pop" Isaacs of Henderson, Nev., even called Terry the "straw stirring the drink" as the Magic "put on a clinic" in the Fantastic 40.
Compton Magic put on a clinic playing for each other looking to advance ball and hitting open man!seems all the kids r stars but the straw stirring the drink is 6:7 pg D.Terry who is heading to AZ in a few yrs! He is Miller’s pg of future, others need not apply! Famiy affair!— Richard Isaacs (@Hsquad99) August 4, 2019
Here was video of one of Terry's more eye-opening assists:
Jaylen Clark (Compton Magic)with lob from Dalen Terry @DalenTerry the finish — @Compton_Magic — Compton Magic leading 88-68 over MacIrvin Fire pic.twitter.com/c6kRcHGn2w— Prep Circuit 🎓 (@PrepCircuit) August 2, 2019
The play of Terry and the Magic even appeared to take the edge off Udo-Ema's bad luck on the drive home.
The AAU Chronicles 😂This 🤬 ain’t SweetFlat Tire on the Way home from Vegas and it’s 11pm in BarstowOnly part that makes this Bearable is the Hardware 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gd0SvIF078— Etop Udo-Ema (@EtopUdoEma) August 5, 2019
In the no-surprise department, top 2020 prospect Evan Mobley committed to USC, where his father is an assistant coach and brother Isaiah is expected to be a standout freshman next season.
Breaking: No. 1 2020 recruit @evan_mobley7 tells @PaulBiancardi that he will attend USC.He will join his father Eric, an assistant coach, and his brother Isaiah, a freshman, with the Trojans. pic.twitter.com/OHd2yhfuBb— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 5, 2019