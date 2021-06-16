Arizona commit Dylan Anderson, other UA targets playing in Section 7 event this weekend

Not only will the Section 7 high school basketball event allow players to showcase themselves at Glendale's State Farm Stadium this weekend, but it will also make things a lot easier on coaches and spectators.

All players will be on one of 12 floors inside the Cardinals' home, with the teams who have top prospects generally scheduled to play on two marquee courts, instead of having everybody scattered at high schools all over the Phoenix area as they were in 2019.

Canceled because of COVID-19 last season, Section 7 is a "scholastic" (i.e. non-club) event that debuted in 2019 as a product of the commission the NCAA formed in response to the federal investigation into college basketball. Club-type high school teams are not invited.

While UA coach Tommy Lloyd is expected to be busy hosting five-star point guard Jaden Bradley this weekend -- Bradley is finishing up a visit to North Carolina this week -- the Wildcats are expected to have coaches attending all three days of the Section 7 event.