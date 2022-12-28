Arizona commit Jamari Phillips transferring to AZ Compass Prep; ex-Wildcat Dusan Ristic to Turkey

Arizona commit Jamari Phillips is making a midseason move from Modesto (California) Christian to AZ Compass Prep.

Phillips committed to the Wildcats on Dec. 18 after visiting during their 75-70 win over Tennessee a day earlier. His father, James, confirmed that Jamari is now already in Chandler and might be cleared to play by next week.

AZ Compass would like to welcome 6’3” 2024 4⭐ Jamari Phillips to the program! pic.twitter.com/OSMcMel7LA — AZ Compass Prep🐉 (@AZCompass_Prep) December 28, 2022

UA freshman Kylan Boswell played for AZ Compass Prep last season and was scheduled to this season until he reclassified over last summer and skipped his senior year.

Former Arizona center Dusan Ristic is also making a midseason move, from the Madrid-area Fuenlabrada to Istanbul's Galatasaray after the Turkish club reportedly paid a buyout for him.

"Excited about the opportunity to play for a big club with a rich culture and tradition," Ristic tweeted. "Can’t wait to start working with the team! See you soon."

In Istanbul, Ristic might find himself enveloped in the same sort of support he found at McKale Center while playing for the Wildcats through 2017-18.

Hey @ristic_dusan, that’s what you gonna witness when you play in home 🏠 I see you can’t hide your excitement but don’t worry. We all fight as one on the way to 🏆 🦁 Welcome to Galatasaray, mate.@GSBasketbol #dusanristic pic.twitter.com/9ZAGtFTUBa — GalatasarayBballNews (@Emre_kilic54) December 28, 2022

Ristic thanked supporters of his former Spanish club, where he played for the past season and a half.

The time spent here will always hold a special place in my life. I wish you all a lot of success and good health for the rest of the season. Until next time… @BFuenlabrada — Dušan Ristić (@ristic_dusan) December 28, 2022