 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arizona commit Jamari Phillips transferring to AZ Compass Prep; ex-Wildcat Dusan Ristic to Turkey

  • Updated

Jamari Phillips was named The Modesto Bee’s boys basketball player of the year last season.

 Andy Alfaro,The Modesto (Calif.) Bee

Arizona commit Jamari Phillips is making a midseason move from Modesto (California) Christian to AZ Compass Prep.

Phillips committed to the Wildcats on Dec. 18 after visiting during their 75-70 win over Tennessee a day earlier. His father, James, confirmed that Jamari is now already in Chandler and might be cleared to play by next week.

UA freshman Kylan Boswell played for AZ Compass Prep last season and was scheduled to this season until he reclassified over last summer and skipped his senior year.

People are also reading…

Former Arizona center Dusan Ristic is also making a midseason move, from the Madrid-area Fuenlabrada to Istanbul's Galatasaray after the Turkish club reportedly paid a buyout for him.

The loss was a big one for Fuenlabrada, where Ristic was averaging 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for Fuenlabrada,

"Excited about the opportunity to play for a big club with a rich culture and tradition," Ristic tweeted. "Can’t wait to start working with the team! See you soon."

In Istanbul, Ristic might find himself enveloped in the same sort of support he found at McKale Center while playing for the Wildcats through 2017-18.

Ristic thanked supporters of his former Spanish club, where he played for the past season and a half.

Before "testing" them with Miles Simon, Arizona will put out its 1997-style blue road uniforms on Saturday at ASU.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's just amazing" Luka Doncic on his historic 60-pt triple-double for the Mavs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News