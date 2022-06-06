Arizona commit Kylan Boswell invited to USA Basketball training camp for U17 World Cup

Arizona commit Kylan Boswell was one of 35 players invited for training camp to compete for a spot on USA Basketball's U17 World Cup team this summer.

USA Basketball will hold camp in Colorado Springs from June 18-25 and then will take a 12-player team to Malaga, Spain for the U17 World Cup from July 2-10.

Boswell is one of 13 players invited from the class of 2023, and could be among the team's top players but has been slowed by an injury this spring. USA Basketball also invited 18 players from the class of 2024 and four from the class of 2025, including Gilbert Perry's Koa Peat.