Arizona confirms Campbell transfer Cedric Henderson has officially signed with Wildcats

Arizona announced Campbell transfer Cedric Henderson Jr. has officially signed with the Wildcats.
Arizona got better today 🔥 Time to officially welcome @CedricHenderso3 to the family! #BearDown #RunWithUs pic.twitter.com/3EI2aHDcJe— Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) June 10, 2022
Henderson announced via Instagram on Thursday that he has committed to the Wildcats, after visiting Tucson earlier this week. A 6-foot-6-inch wing from Memphis, Henderson had also recently visited N.C. State and Texas Tech.
A 6-6 wing who played power forward in a smaller lineup last season at Campbell, Henderson spent the past three seasons at Campbell and his freshman season at Southwest Tennessee Community College, where he was the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association's Freshman of the Year. At Campbell, Henderson was a second-team all-Big South pick in 2020-21 and an honorable mention pick in 2021-22.
Henderson is eligible for a fifth college season in 2022-23 because of the extra year granted to all players who participated during the "COVID" year of 2020-21. He's expected to play a significant role in the Wildcats' rotation next season, possibly at both forward spots.