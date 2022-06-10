Arizona confirms Campbell transfer Cedric Henderson has officially signed with Wildcats

Arizona announced Campbell transfer Cedric Henderson Jr. has officially signed with the Wildcats.

A 6-6 wing who played power forward in a smaller lineup last season at Campbell, Henderson spent the past three seasons at Campbell and his freshman season at Southwest Tennessee Community College, where he was the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association's Freshman of the Year. At Campbell, Henderson was a second-team all-Big South pick in 2020-21 and an honorable mention pick in 2021-22.

Henderson is eligible for a fifth college season in 2022-23 because of the extra year granted to all players who participated during the "COVID" year of 2020-21. He's expected to play a significant role in the Wildcats' rotation next season, possibly at both forward spots.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

