Arizona could face defensive slugfest with TCU, which beat Seton Hall 69-42 late Friday

SAN DIEGO -- In its first NCAA Tournament win in 35 years, TCU smothered Seton Hall and held the Pirates to just 28.8% shooting in a first-round game Friday at Viejas Arena.

The Horned Frogs (21-12) advanced to a second-round game against Arizona on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. The game will be carried on TBS.

"We've been preaching what we could become and what we have been defensively at times," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "I think today you saw it for 40 minutes. I thought it was a special effort, a special performance. That's the team we can become."

The Pirates managed to hit just 15 of 52 shots from the field, including just 6 of 21 from 3-point range, while committing 16 turnovers that led to 15 TCU points.

Arizona committed 19 turnovers in its 87-70 first-round win over Wright State earlier Friday, though those led to just eight Wright State points.

In the late game, TCU also clobbered Seton Hall inside, outrebounding the Pirates 46-25 and scoring 40 points in the paint to Seton Hall's 14. Pirates coach Kevin Willard said he tried to warn his guys about TCU's physicality.