Arizona drops to No. 11 in Associated Press Top 25 poll while Xavier breaks into top 10

  Updated
UA Arizona Wildcats basketball logo

After its 87-68 loss at Oregon on Saturday, Arizona dropped from No. 9 to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll while the Wildcats' former coach pulled his team into the Top 10.

Xavier improved to 15-3 by beating Creighton and Marquette to extend its winning streak to 11 games. The Musketeers last spring rehired Sean Miller, who served as their head coach for five seasons before joining the Wildcats in 2009.

Among other UA opponents this season, UCLA moved from No. 7 to No. 5 after sweeping Utah and Colorado at home, Tennessee dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 after losing to Kentucky at home and San Diego State dropped out of the poll after losing to New Mexico at home.

ASU (15-3 and 6-1 in the Pac-12) received the 28th most points in voting after sweeping the Oregon schools. SDSU finished 31st.

Among the computer metrics, Arizona ranks 12 in the NET and Torvik but 20 in Kenpom and 22 in Sagarin.

FWIW, here was my AP Top 25 ballot.

