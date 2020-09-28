Arizona expected to bow out of relocating NIT Season Tip-Off

Arizona is more likely to host its own multi-team event this season, or at least stay much closer to home throughout nonconference play, now that it is all but out of the relocating NIT Season Tip-Off.
Stadium quoted a source saying UA and St. John's have pulled out of the event, which is expected to move from New York to Orlando, Fla., though Texas Tech and Cincinnati remain.
The NIT might also change its dates from Nov. 25 and 27, creating more complications for the Wildcats, who are trying to preserve most of their December nonconference games.
The NIT already looked pretty iffy for the Wildcats even after the Pac-12 last week said its teams could play starting Nov. 25, because the trip to Orlando would require a $150,000 flight plus meals, hotels and testing expenses that would cost well more than the $50,000 stipend.
In normal times, the cost is not an issue for the Wildcats but UA and most college basketball teams are aiming to play more games at or near home this season to cut down on travel expenses and COVID-19 exposure.
Arizona was originally headed for the Diamond Head Classic in 2020-21, but the Wildcats switched to the NIT Season Tip-Off instead (even though the Wildcats won the 2012-13 Diamond Head Classic, coach Sean Miller wasn't a fan of playing over Christmas nor the fact that it held was close to the Pac-12 season opener).
The Wildcats' contract for the NIT Season Tip-Off actually superseded the Diamond Head contract and it is possible that a contract to have UA play in a future ESPN Event could supersede the current NIT contract, though Arizona is tied up in multi-team events through 2022-23.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!