Arizona finishes No. 2 in final AP Top 25; Zags-Wildcats 1-2 in major metrics

Arizona finished No. 2 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, earning coach Tommy Lloyd a $30,000 bonus for finishing in the Top 10 of either the AP or coaches poll.
The coaches poll, which also has UA at No. 2, is updated after the NCAA Tournament ends but the AP Poll is not.
The Wildcats picked up one more first-place vote in the AP poll, getting a total of seven while Gonzaga received the other 54.
Seeded so they wouldn't be able to face each other until the championship game, Arizona and Gonzaga are 1-2 in the major metrics, including the NET, Kenpom and Sagarin.
Among teams in the South Region bracket along with Arizona, Tennessee is No. 5, Villanova No. 6, Houston No. 15, Illinois No. 19 and Colorado State is 24th.
Meanwhile, UCLA rose from 13th to 11th despite losing to Arizona in the Pac-12 championship game and USC rose from 21st to 19th after losing to UCLA in the conference semifinals.
FWIW, on my AP ballot, UA was No. 2, Tennessee at 6, Villanova at 8, Houston at 12, UCLA 15, USC 19 and Colorado State 23.
Kerr Kriisa says he's doing everything he can to get back despite what appears to be a pretty ugly ankle injury (Lloyd said it's looking "hopeful" he will be able to play this weekend).
Not easy but doing everything I can to get back on the court with my brothers! Its March. Time to go!! @JustinKUofA pic.twitter.com/DdUOsbOkW9— Kerr (@KerrKriisa) March 14, 2022
On3 moved Kylan Boswell up to No. 5 in its class of 2023 player rankings, making him a five-star prospect in its rankings.