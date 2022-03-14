Arizona finishes No. 2 in final AP Top 25; Zags-Wildcats 1-2 in major metrics

Arizona finished No. 2 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, earning coach Tommy Lloyd a $30,000 bonus for finishing in the Top 10 of either the AP or coaches poll.

The coaches poll, which also has UA at No. 2, is updated after the NCAA Tournament ends but the AP Poll is not.

The Wildcats picked up one more first-place vote in the AP poll, getting a total of seven while Gonzaga received the other 54.

Seeded so they wouldn't be able to face each other until the championship game, Arizona and Gonzaga are 1-2 in the major metrics, including the NET, Kenpom and Sagarin.