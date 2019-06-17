Zeke Nnaji is one of 32 players competing for just 12 spots in USA Basketball’s U19 team camp this week, so it’s not surprising to hear what the atmosphere is like.
“Everyone’s being super competitive right now,” Nnaji said Monday by phone from USA Basketball headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo. “No one wants to go home. Everyone wants to make the team and compete and have the honor of playing with USA across their chest.”
Nnaji said he’s trying to carve out a role with his versatility, able to play power forward and center at 6-foot-11 and about 238 pounds.
“I think I’ve been playing good, playing hard,” Nnaji said. “I’m doing the little things, especially because I know that’s what they’re looking for – not just people who are going to score but people who can do other things as well, so that’s what I’m trying to do.”
An incoming freshman who is already enrolled in an online UA course during the first summer session, Nnaji said he spent a week at UA earlier this month to move in and plans to return after his U19 experience. If he doesn’t make the team, Nnaji will take a course during the second summer session and he said he’ll probably drop the course if he makes the team, since it will be competing in the U19 World Cup in Greece through July 7.
Finalists are expected to be named Tuesday and the team's ultimate 12 players will be chosen before the team leaves for Greece on June 24.
We’ll have more on this story posted later Monday and in Tuesday’s print edition.
Brandon Williams removed the words “University of Arizona Guard” from his Twitter bio, possibly prompting speculation about his future (UA is also one over the scholarship limit). But his stepfather, Chris Wright, said via text message Monday that it's nothing but rumors at this point.
“Nothing set in stone,” Wright said. “As of today, (he’s) working out and continuing to get healthy at the U of A.”
UA coach Sean Miller has indicated Williams would be treated cautiously this summer, as Williams was upon arriving last summer, after his congenital knee issue flared up again in midseason. Wright said the plan was to “move with caution as he continues to get healthy.”
Five-star Seattle wing MarJon Beauchamp says he's taking a visit to Arizona this weekend. Beauchamp is transferring from Garfield High School to Scottsdale Bella Vista Prep, which could help the Wildcats' recruitment efforts.
Arizona this weekend 👀— MarJon Beauchamp (@Marjon32) June 17, 2019
Josh Green is on campus.
📍Tucson, ready to get to work 💯🐻⬇️— Josh Green (@josh_green6) June 15, 2019
Arizona issued several scholarship offers over the weekend.
Among them were offers to four-star 2020 wing Dalen Terry, 2022 point guard Richard "Pop Pop" Isaacs and 2020 guard DJ Stewart of Illinois.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arizona! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/5tHqLqdFoI— DJ Steward (@swipasnipa) June 16, 2019
Dalen Terry has picked up an offer from Arizona @DalenTerry | @Compton_Magic pic.twitter.com/haaVno1xeS— Hillcrest Prep (@Hillcrest_Hoops) June 16, 2019
ESPN ranked UA No. 7 among college programs producing potential impact NBA players.
CBS' Matt Norlander mentions Brandon Randolph in an article about how college basketball is losing more players early with fringe NBA talent.