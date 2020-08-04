Arizona grad transfer Terrell Brown finishes up Seattle U degree

Guard Terrell Brown says he finished his college degree, making him eligible to enroll and play for the Wildcats as expected next season.
Graduated college yesterday... ❤️— Terrell Brown (@TerrellNBrown) August 4, 2020
The Wildcats are scheduled to start reporting on Aug. 12, though only enrolled players can typically show up for summer workouts and Brown is not quite there yet.
In any case, UA's fall semester begins on Aug. 24, so Brown at least is likely to enroll and show up by then.
Then again, maybe there's no hurry. As of now, most Pac-12 teams outside of Arizona and California have begun regular offseason workouts. But when and if the season actually starts, of course, remains in question.
ICYMI, we updated how the NBA draft decisions impact the upcoming Pac-12 race.
After going through that, our predicted Pac-12 top four at this point is UCLA, ASU, Oregon and Stanford, with Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and USC right behind that group. A delayed or shortened season could mean teams with heavy roster transition such as Arizona will be at a disadvantage.
Stadium's Jeff Goodman put the Sun Devils at No. 13 nationally, ahead of UCLA (27), Oregon (30), Arizona (37), Colorado (39) and Stanford (50).
