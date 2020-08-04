You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona grad transfer Terrell Brown finishes up Seattle U degree
editor's pick

Arizona grad transfer Terrell Brown finishes up Seattle U degree

  • Updated
Seattle Mississippi Basketball

Seattle University’s Terrell Brown, right, comes to the University of Arizona with a reputation as a volume shooter, attempting more shots last season than anyone in UA history. Mississippi guard Devontae Shuler is at left.

 Bruce Newman / The Oxford (Miss.) Eagle

Guard Terrell Brown says he finished his college degree, making him eligible to enroll and play for the Wildcats as expected next season.

The Wildcats are scheduled to start reporting on Aug. 12, though only enrolled players can typically show up for summer workouts and Brown is not quite there yet.

In any case, UA's fall semester begins on Aug. 24, so Brown at least is likely to enroll and show up by then.

Then again, maybe there's no hurry. As of now, most Pac-12 teams outside of Arizona and California have begun regular offseason workouts. But when and if the season actually starts, of course, remains in question.

ICYMI, we updated how the NBA draft decisions impact the upcoming Pac-12 race.

After going through that, our predicted Pac-12 top four at this point is UCLA, ASU, Oregon and Stanford, with Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and USC right behind that group. A delayed or shortened season could mean teams with heavy roster transition such as Arizona will be at a disadvantage.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman put the Sun Devils at No. 13 nationally, ahead of UCLA (27), Oregon (30), Arizona (37), Colorado (39) and Stanford (50).

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News