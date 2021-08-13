Arizona guard Dalen Terry enters NIL arrangement with chicken-and-waffle chain

Arizona sophomore guard Dalen Terry has begun promoting Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffle chain, the second Wildcat men's basketball player to jump on the new rules allowing players to profit from their name, image and likeness.

Terry's father tweeted that "The Future is NOW!" while posting a picture of Dalen in a Lo-Lo's shirt.

Earlier this week, Dalen Terry also posted a photo of himself at a Lo-Lo's in an Instagram story, saying "hoopers be like @dalenn @loloschickenandwaffles." Terry is very active on Instagram and has 98,800 followers, raising his potential marketing platform.

Lo-Lo's does not have a location in Tucson but has four in the Phoenix area, where Terry is from.

Shortly after the NIL floodgates opened on July, UA guard Justin Kier started selling "JK" branded merchandise, although the Wildcats' eight international players are not allowed to take advantage of NIL opportunities as of now because of government rules regarding their student visas.