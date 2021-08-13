 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona guard Dalen Terry enters NIL arrangement with chicken-and-waffle chain
editor's pick

Arizona guard Dalen Terry enters NIL arrangement with chicken-and-waffle chain

Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks

Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) celebrates a teammates three-pointer during the closing seconds of the Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks men's basketball game at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 7, 2020. Arizona won 96-53 against NAU.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona sophomore guard Dalen Terry has begun promoting Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffle chain, the second Wildcat men's basketball player to jump on the new rules allowing players to profit from their name, image and likeness.

Terry's father tweeted that "The Future is NOW!" while posting a picture of Dalen in a Lo-Lo's shirt.

Earlier this week, Dalen Terry also posted a photo of himself at a Lo-Lo's in an Instagram story, saying "hoopers be like @dalenn @loloschickenandwaffles." Terry is very active on Instagram and has 98,800 followers, raising his potential marketing platform.

Lo-Lo's does not have a location in Tucson but has four in the Phoenix area, where Terry is from.

Shortly after the NIL floodgates opened on July, UA guard Justin Kier started selling "JK" branded merchandise, although the Wildcats' eight international players are not allowed to take advantage of NIL opportunities as of now because of government rules regarding their student visas.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News