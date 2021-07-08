Arizona guard Justin Kier starts selling "JK" brand apparel as NIL opportunities open up

Transfer guard Justin Kier may be the first University of Arizona athlete to jump fully on the NCAA's new policy allowing athletes to profit off their name, image and likenesses.
While possible UA baseball transfer Tyler Casagrande started selling "Big House" T-shirts last week and women's basketball player Bendu Yeaney lists an affiliation with PSD Underwear, Kier announced Thursday that he has set up a merchandise shop via boosted.biz featuring gear with his "JK" initials.
Among items for sale in Kier's shop include a T-shirt for $26, shorts for $30 and a sweatshirt for $33. (Boosted.biz offers free accounts and says the sale of a $26 shirt will produce a $9 profit).
Kier has also made himself available for bookings via Cameo and his Twitter bio now reads "@ArizonaMBB / Barstool Athlete."
"I’m very happy to announce my OFFICIAL Brand & Apparel is NOW LIVE!" Kier tweeted. "@boosted_biz + @playbookedapp have changed the game for college and pro athletes to monetize their likeness!"
During an interview at McKale Center on July 1, the day the NCAA began allowing athletes to pursue NIL opportunities, Kier said he was exploring them and making sure he didn't make any mistakes. Kier said he knew he was at a disadvantage because he wasn't yet well-known at Arizona after transferring from Georgia in May, but said he was excited for the chance.
"It's actually it's great to be a part of," Kier said. "I'll get to talk about this when I'm old and be like, `I was part of the first group.' "