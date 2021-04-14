Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa reportedly entering transfer portal

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa told ESPN he will enter the transfer portal, signaling the urgency new coach Tommy Lloyd will be facing.

The Estonian Kriisa only played eight games at Arizona last season due to NCAA eligiblity issues but is one of the most promising young point guards in the college game and will be in line for a breakout sophomore campaign wherever his next destination is. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 14, 2021

Initially ineligible because of arrangements that were made for him to play for a European club team, Kriisa played only the final month of last season. But he moved into the starting lineup in just his third game, having quickly become a favorite of then-UA coach Sean Miller for his toughness and 3-point shooting.

In eight games, Kriisa averaged 5.5 points while shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

For what it's worth, freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin has taken UA photos off of his Instagram page. His bio lists him as "athlete." While he is wearing a UA uniform in his profile picture, the only highlights shown are from his NBA Academy days.