Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa struggles in Estonia's 73-70 EuroBasket loss to Croatia

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa had a rough shooting day for Estonia in its 73-70 loss to Croatia in a EuroBasket game Monday in Assago, Italy.

In a 28-minute appearance, Kriisa missed all seven 3-pointers he took and went 1 for 11 overall from the field while distributing four assists to two turnovers. As a team, Estonia shot just 37.9% overall from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range.

Estonia coach Jukka Toijala said Estonia's defensive effort against Croatia, which shot 44.1% overall and 30.0% from 3-point territory, resulted in less energy for the offense.

"And maybe the shots, which in my opinion were good, didn't fall today," Toijala added during the postgame press conference. "We congratulate Croatia but I'm also proud how we performed. Someday, we will get something out of it, too."

Estonia, 0-3 in EuroBasket play, is next scheduled to play Great Britain at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

In other EuroBasket games at noon Monday, former UA frontcourt teammates Lauri Markkanen (Finland) and Dusan Ristic (Serbia) will face each other while former UA guard Nico Mannion and Italy will face Ukraine.