Arizona guard Kylan Boswell was one of 35 players named to USA Basketball's U19 National Team team training camp, giving him a chance to play in the FIBA U19 World Cup next month in Hungary.

It will be Boswell's second appearance for USA Basketball, after he helped lead its U16 team to the FIBA Americas title in 2021, when he averaged 9.2 points and 5.7 assists.

A 17-year-old freshman who played a key reserve role for the Wildcats as a 17-year-old freshman last season, Boswell is also one of nine invited players who have played college basketball already. Players competing for the U19 World Cup must have been born on or after January 1, 2004.

The training camp roster also includes 12 high school class of 2023 players, including Colorado-bound Cody Williams of Gilbert Perry, along with 13 class of 2024 players. The final roster will have only 12 players.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle will serve as the U19 head coach, with Mike Boynton Jr. (Oklahoma State) and Leon Rice (Boise State) as assistants. The three coaches led USA Basketball to the gold medal at the USA Basketball Americas Championship in Tijuana, Baja California, last summer.

Three players from USA's U18 roster last summer have been invited to U19 camp, including former Oregon center Kel'el Ware.

Camp begins June 11, with FIBA U19 World Cup competition scheduled for June 24 to July 2. FIBA has been tracking a list of preliminary rosters for the participating countries.

The United States, which has won the past two U19 World Cups (2021 and 2019) will face Lebanon, Madagascar and Slovenia in pool play. USA is 2-0 against Slovenia but has never faced Lebanon nor Madagascar in the U19 World Cup.