Former Wildcat basketball standout Reggie Geary has returned to Arizona's athletic department again, this time as as a director of development to help the Wildcat Club fundraising efforts.
Having played for the Wildcats under Lute Olson between 1993 and 1996 — then playing professionally in the NBA, CBA and Europe — Geary returned to UA in 2005 as an assistant coach. He was moved to an administrator six weeks later, and left in 2006 to coach in the NBA's Developmental League (now G League).
Geary coached at UA, SMU and with Anaheim of the G League while also spending eight years coaching professionally in Japan.
"The mission of Arizona Athletics is to educate and develop student-athletes into the future leaders of our community, and Reggie is an embodiment of that experience," Arizona AD Dave Heeke said in a statement. "His years of dedication to the Block A are a great fit with our Wildcat Club."