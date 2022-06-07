 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Arizona hosting Campbell transfer guard Cedric Henderson for official visit

UA Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo 2021

Still with immediate opportunity to offer graduate transfers next season, Arizona is hosting Campbell graduate transfer Cedric Henderson Jr. this week.

A 6-6 wing from Memphis, Henderson arrived Monday night and is visiting campus Tuesday. His visit was first reported by 247's Wildcat Authority and confirmed by the Star this morning.

Henderson averaged 14.0 points and 5.6 rebounds last season while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range and 53.8% from two. He was named an honorable mention pick in the Big South, which effectively means he was voted one of the league's top 15 players.

People are also reading…

After the season, Henderson entered the NBA Draft and transfer portal, then withdrew from the draft. He reportedly visited N.C. State last month and Texas Tech last week.

Arizona has nine players on hand as of now for 2022-23 and at least two potential rotation spots open after losing three starters to the NBA Draft. The Wildcats are also pursuing Texas guard Courtney Ramey, Illinois forward Jacob Grandison and WSU forward Efe Abogidi.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods rejected 'mind-blowing' offer to join Saudi golf circuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News