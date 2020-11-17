Arizona, Illinois agree to move postponed game to Dec. 11, 2021 at Champaign, Ill.

Arizona will resume its postponed series with Illinois by facing the Illini at Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Arizona and Illinois were scheduled to finish their two-game series on Dec. 12 this season at Champaign but the schools agreed to postpone it because of coronavirus considerations. The NCAA limited teams to just 27 games and shortened the regular season by 15 days, and Arizona ultimately decided to leave the Dec. 12 date open.
Arizona beat Illinois 90-69 last season at McKale Center in the first game of the series.
Arizona also agreed to postpone a Dec. 5 game at Gonzaga this season. While that game is still expected to be played next season, a date has not yet been set.
Here's how Arizona's 2020-21 schedule looks now, with exact dates for most Pac-12 games and all times still to be determined:
Nov. 25 NAU
Nov. 27 Grambling
Nov. 29 Sam Houston State
Dec. 2 Colorado
Dec. 5 Northern Colorado
Dec. 9 Bakersfield
Dec. 16 Cal Baptist
Dec. 19 at Stanford
Dec. 22 Montana
Dec. 30-Jan 3: at Washington/Washington State
Jan. 6-10: UCLA/USC
Jan. 13-17: at Oregon/Oregon State
Jan. 20-24: at Arizona State
Jan. 27-31 California/Stanford
Feb. 3-7: at Colorado/Utah
Feb. 10-14: Oregon/Oregon State
Feb. 17-21: at UCLA/USC
Feb. 24-28: Washington/Washington State
March 6/7: ASU
