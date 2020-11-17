 Skip to main content
Arizona, Illinois agree to move postponed game to Dec. 11, 2021 at Champaign, Ill.
Arizona Wildcats vs Illinois Men's Basketball

With sweat falling, Arizona Wildcats forward Ira Lee (11) spins around Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half of the Arizona Wildcats 90-69 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at McKale Center on November 10th, 2019.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona will resume its postponed series with Illinois by facing the Illini at Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Arizona and Illinois were scheduled to finish their two-game series on Dec. 12 this season at Champaign but the schools agreed to postpone it because of coronavirus considerations. The NCAA limited teams to just 27 games and shortened the regular season by 15 days, and Arizona ultimately decided to leave the Dec. 12 date open.

Arizona beat Illinois 90-69 last season at McKale Center in the first game of the series.

Arizona also agreed to postpone a Dec. 5 game at Gonzaga this season. While that game is still expected to be played next season, a date has not yet been set.

Here's how Arizona's 2020-21 schedule looks now, with exact dates for most Pac-12 games and all times still to be determined:

Nov. 25 NAU

Nov. 27 Grambling

Nov. 29 Sam Houston State

Dec. 2 Colorado

Dec. 5 Northern Colorado

Dec. 9 Bakersfield

Dec. 16 Cal Baptist

Dec. 19 at Stanford

Dec. 22 Montana

Dec. 30-Jan 3: at Washington/Washington State

Jan. 6-10: UCLA/USC

Jan. 13-17: at Oregon/Oregon State

Jan. 20-24: at Arizona State

Jan. 27-31 California/Stanford

Feb. 3-7: at Colorado/Utah

Feb. 10-14: Oregon/Oregon State

Feb. 17-21: at UCLA/USC

Feb. 24-28: Washington/Washington State

March 6/7: ASU

