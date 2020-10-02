 Skip to main content
Arizona, Illinois to postpone Dec. 12 game to 2021-22 season

  • Updated

With sweat falling, Arizona Wildcats forward Ira Lee (11) spins around Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half of the Arizona Wildcats 90-69 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at McKale Center on November 10th, 2019.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona and Illinois have mutually agreed to push back their Dec. 12 basketball game in Champaign, Ill., to the 2021-22 season, both programs confirmed Friday.

The game is the return portion of a two-year series that began when Arizona beat Illinois 90-69 at McKale Center on Nov. 10 last season.

The move means both of Arizona's two marquee nonconference games, and its appearance in the NIT Season Tip-Off, have disappeared from its 2020-21 slate. The NIT is moving from Brooklyn, N.Y., to Orlando this season.

The Wildcats are expected to now host five nonconference games and play in a multi-team event at home or in a regional city.

