Arizona-Indiana men's basketball game set for Dec. 10 in Las Vegas

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts with Rob Phinisee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. 

 AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Arizona and Indiana have finalized plans to play on Dec. 10 at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas.

The game fills the Wildcats' open weekend of Dec. 9-11 while also potentially fitting the new Pac-12-ACC-Big 10 alliance that was intended to include men's and women's basketball.

Arizona still has four openings for 2022-23 but is still waiting to see how its roster shakes out before finalizing the rest of the schedule. 

So far, UA's schedule looks like this until New Year's, after which the yet-to-be announced final 18 Pac-12 games will be played:

Nov. 7 NAU

Nov. 11 Southern

Nov. 21-23 Maui Invitational, at Lahaina (Bracket TBA. Other teams: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State, Texas Tech).

Dec. 1 at Utah

Dec. 4 California

Dec. 10 Indiana, at Las Vegas.

Dec. 17 Tennessee

Note: Arizona will not host Stanford and will not play at Colorado in 2022-23 because of the Pac-12's unbalanced 20-game schedule.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

