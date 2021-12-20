 Skip to main content
Arizona men's basketball team rises to No. 6 in Associated Press Top 25
After beating Northern Colorado and California Baptist to improve to 11-0, Arizona rose two spots to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Wildcats leapfrogged Kansas (9-1), which remained at No. 7, while Alabama fell from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing to Memphis.

The No. 6 ranking is Arizona's highest since the Wildcats were No. 2 on Nov. 20, 2017 before they lost three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis early that season.

Also this week, UCLA (9-1) dropped from No. 4 to No. 5, while USC (12-0) moved from No. 10 to No. 8 but no other Pac-12 teams received votes.

FWIW, I also had Arizona at No. 6 on my AP ballot.

