The Arizona-Michigan State matchup has been set for 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Thanksgiving Day at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California.

Assuming Daylight Savings Time is not made permanent by then, the game will be starting at 2:30 p.m. in Arizona. It will be televised on Fox after its NFL coverage of Green Bay and Detroit.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. via acrisurearena.com and ticketmaster.com, as well as at the UA, MSU and Acrisure box offices.