Arizona, Montana all cleared for tipoff at McKale Center
The Arizona Wildcats have had more cancellations and postponements than games so far but their game against Montana late Tuesday afternoon is a go.

The Wildcats and Grizzlies warmed up at McKale Center for a 5 p.m. tipoff.

Arizona moved in several more cardboard fans for the game, including ones of Tucson singing legend Linda Ronstadt and several cartoon characters including famous felines Tony the Tiger, Tigger and Hobbes.

Arizona has all 11 active scholarship players available. Freshman guard Kerr Kriisa, who learned Monday he will be eligible starting on Feb. 6, watched warmups with a mask on.

Tuesday's game is the Wildcats' final game before Christmas, though they are scheduled to host Colorado on Dec. 28 in a game that was rescheduled from Dec. 2.

Arizona's game with San Diego on Monday was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns with the Toreros, leaving the Wildcats with one more nonconference game to play if it wants to during the Pac-12 season.

