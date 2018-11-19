The Arizona Wildcats are no longer receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, but the Wildcats will undoubtedly have a chance to pick many of them up this week.
Three Maui Invitational teams sit among the Top 8 in the AP poll, including No. 1 Duke, No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 8 Auburn. Arizona's first opponent, Iowa State, received 11 votes in Monday's updated poll while the Wildcats will play either Gonzaga or Illinois on Tuesday.
Arizona received 14 votes in the preseason AP Poll, and four last week. The Wildcats have a No. 28 Sagarin power rating and are 61 in Kenpom.
The Cyclones are excited about the opportunity, according to the Ames Tribune.
ICYMI, all of our advance coverage is attached.