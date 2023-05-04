Arizona has offered a scholarship to 2026 wing Cameron Holmes of Goodyear Millennium, after also offering his club-ball teammate Elijah Williams.

A 6-5 wing who is the brother of NBA Draft prospect DaRon Holmes, Cameron Holmes and Williams helped Arizona Unity U16 go 3-1 last weekend during the EBYL's Mesa session.

Holmes averaged 8.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while hitting a game-winning 3-pointer to lift Unity past Team Why Not U16 on Saturday.

As a freshman during the last high school season, Holmes led Millennium to the Class 5A title game. Holmes said he averaged 16.3 rebounds, six assists and six assists, and has a goal of averaging a triple-double as a sophomore next season.

“I’m trying to follow my brother’s footsteps,” Holmes said. “it was very nerve racking going out there as a freshman, (learning how) you going to be vocal with your team, so I just had to get used to that.”