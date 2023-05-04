Arizona has offered a scholarship to 2026 wing Cameron Holmes of Goodyear Millennium, after also offering his club-ball teammate Elijah Williams.
A 6-5 wing who is the brother of NBA Draft prospect DaRon Holmes, Cameron Holmes and Williams helped Arizona Unity U16 go 3-1 last weekend during the EBYL's Mesa session.
Congrats to @Arizona_Unity 2026 G Cam Holmes on his most recent offer from @ArizonaMBB @VerbalCommits @NikeEYB #THEBrotherhood #nikebasketball #UNITEDas1 pic.twitter.com/WdLvqeuyhz— Corey Boswell (@coach_cboswell) May 5, 2023
Holmes averaged 8.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while hitting a game-winning 3-pointer to lift Unity past Team Why Not U16 on Saturday.
As a freshman during the last high school season, Holmes led Millennium to the Class 5A title game. Holmes said he averaged 16.3 rebounds, six assists and six assists, and has a goal of averaging a triple-double as a sophomore next season.
“I’m trying to follow my brother’s footsteps,” Holmes said. “it was very nerve racking going out there as a freshman, (learning how) you going to be vocal with your team, so I just had to get used to that.”
Holmes told the Star over the weekend that he’s already hearing of interest from UA, ASU, UCLA and Kentucky, among others and that visiting the Wildcats was “one of my goals.”