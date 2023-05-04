Arizona offered a scholarship to in-state 2026 forward Elijah Williams, according to one of his club-ball coaches.

The son of Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, Elijah Williams is one of three top prospects on the Arizona Unity U16 team that went 3-1 last weekend in the Mesa session of the Nike EYBL circuit, along with Goodyear Millennium's Cameron Holmes and Southern California guard Brandon McCoy.

A 6-6, 170-pound rising sophomore at Scottsdale Christian Academy, Williams averaged 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds over four Mesa games. McCoy averaged 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds and Holmes, also a UA recruiting target, hit a game-winning 3-pointer on Saturday night against Team Why Not.

Williams already knows UA assistant coach Riccardo Fois, who served as the Suns’ player development director before joining the Wildcats in 2021, and says he’s open to Arizona along with a lot of other possibilities.

“I’m still pretty young and a lot can happen in the four years,” Williams told the Star in Mesa. “So I’m just working on getting better.”

Saying he roots for the Suns like a normal fan, Elijah said he’s benefited from his father’s knowledge and being so close to the NBA.