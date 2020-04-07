Arizona offers scholarship to five-star 2021 forward Kendall Brown

Arizona has jumped into the recruitment of Sunrise Christian forward Kendall Brown, a five-star 2021 prospect who said Tuesday the Wildcats have offered him a scholarship.

A 6-foot-7 small forward from Cottage Grove, Minn., Brown told 247 Sports last December that Minnesota, Kansas, Marquette, Illinois, Maryland and Arkansas were prioritizing him. He said then he had only taken an official visit to Marquette, but has also looked at Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota unofficially.

Brown was named a Maxpreps junior all-American last season at Sunrise, where former Arizona center Dusan Ristic played as a high school senior after moving to the United States from Serbia. 

The Wildcats are also recruiting wing Kerwin Walton out of Minnesota, where departed freshman Zeke Nnaji is from.

While retweeting Brown's announcement of an offer from UA, Nnaji said "YESUR!! Perfect fit for you bro."

