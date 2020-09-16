 Skip to main content
Arizona offers scholarship to four-star Dallas guard Noah Shelby
Arizona offers scholarship to four-star Dallas guard Noah Shelby

Dallas-area combo guard Noah Shelby, a four-star prospect in the class of 2022, said Arizona has offered him a scholarship.

Shelby received an offer from Kansas on Sunday, while ASU, Baylor, Memphis, Vanderbilt and Minnesota are on his 247 college list. 

Since hiring Jason Terry as an assistant coach, the Wildcats have more often pursued players in the Seattle and Dallas areas. Terry is from Seattle but spent eight years playing for the Mavericks and lived in Dallas after his playing career ended in 2018.

