Arizona officially annnounces addition of Estonian guard Kerr Kriisa

Arizona tweeted out a welcome for Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa, indicating it has received his letter-of-intent.
Welcome to #APlayersProgram, Kerr Kriisa! 🐻⬇️ #BearDown pic.twitter.com/MZl6jisG40— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) April 20, 2020
Kriisa committed Saturday to Arizona, where he is expected to share point guard duties with Georgetown transfer James Akinjo or possibly share both backcourt spots at times. UA also has returning junior Jemarl Baker, Seattle U transfer Terrell Brown and possibly Brandon Williams available to play combo roles.
247's Josh Gershon evaluated Kriisa after seeing him several times.
Not surprising what Dave Pasch really liked about ESPN's wildly popular The Last Dance.
Loved #TheLastDance. So many great moments. Best of all, when MJ destroyed Walton and fouled him out.— Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) April 20, 2020
The Athletic's John Hollinger is not a fan of Nico Mannion nor Arizona's offense, saying he could make a case for Mannion being in the 35-45 draft pick range.
