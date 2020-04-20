Arizona officially annnounces addition of Estonian guard Kerr Kriisa
Arizona officially annnounces addition of Estonian guard Kerr Kriisa

  • Updated
Arizona tweeted out a welcome for Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa, indicating it has received his letter-of-intent.

Kriisa committed Saturday to Arizona, where he is expected to share point guard duties with Georgetown transfer James Akinjo or possibly share both backcourt spots at times. UA also has returning junior Jemarl Baker, Seattle U transfer Terrell Brown and possibly Brandon Williams available to play combo roles.

247's Josh Gershon evaluated Kriisa after seeing him several times.

Not surprising what Dave Pasch really liked about ESPN's wildly popular The Last Dance.

The Athletic's John Hollinger is not a fan of Nico Mannion nor Arizona's offense, saying he could make a case for Mannion being in the 35-45 draft pick range.

