Arizona officially announces addition of Gonzaga transfer Oumar Ballo

Arizona announced Monday via Twitter the addition of 7-foot center Oumar Ballo, who announced on April 19 that he would transfer from Gonzaga to Arizona.

The announcement signifies that UA has received and processed his scholarship papers and that he's expected to have no other issues with the transfer.

Ballo, who played with UA wing Bennedict Mathurin in 2018-19 with the NBA Academy Latin America, is a basketball hero in his home country of Mali. He's UA's first player from the African nation since Mohamed Tangara played for the Wildcats late in the Lute Olson era.