 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona officially announces addition of Gonzaga transfer Oumar Ballo

Arizona officially announces addition of Gonzaga transfer Oumar Ballo

  • Updated
Alabama St Gonzaga Basketball

Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, left, and academic redshirt Oumar Ballo before speak an NCAA college basketball game between Gonzaga and Alabama State in Spokane, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

 Young Kwak

Arizona announced Monday via Twitter the addition of 7-foot center Oumar Ballo, who announced on April 19 that he would transfer from Gonzaga to Arizona.

The announcement signifies that UA has received and processed his scholarship papers and that he's expected to have no other issues with the transfer.

Ballo, who played with UA wing Bennedict Mathurin in 2018-19 with the NBA Academy Latin America, is a basketball hero in his home country of Mali. He's UA's first player from the African nation since Mohamed Tangara played for the Wildcats late in the Lute Olson era.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Adia Barnes on how contract extension came about, life without Aari McDonald and adding new transfers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News