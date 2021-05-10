Arizona officially announces addition of transfers Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson

Arizona announced Monday via Twitter the addition of 7-foot center Oumar Ballo and ex-Utah guard Pelle Larsson.
Ballo announced on April 19 that he would transfer from Gonzaga to Arizona, while ESPN's Jonathan Givony tweeted Sunday that Larsson was headed to Arizona.
The announcements signify that UA has received and processed their scholarship papers and that no other issues are expected with their transfers. Larsson had nearly a 4.0 grade point average at Utah last fall, according to then-coach Larry Krystkowiak.
Ballo, who played with UA wing Bennedict Mathurin in 2018-19 with the NBA Academy Latin America, is a basketball hero in his home country of Mali. He's UA's first player from the African nation since Mohamed Tangara played for the Wildcats late in the Lute Olson era.
Larsson took over as a starter early in Pac-12 play, playing both on and off the ball for the Utes. He finished as their fourth-leading scorer by averaging 8.2 points a game.