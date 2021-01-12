Arizona-Oregon game Saturday likely postponed after Ducks reportedly pause over positive test

Oregon has reportedly paused its basketball program, meaning Saturday's game with the Wildcats in Eugene will be postponed.
Oregon has not yet confirmed the pause but it has been reported by Jeff Goodman and the Oregonian's James Crepea.
Oregon is now on a pause after positive test, source told @stadium. Ducks games against Arizona State on Thursday and Arizona are off.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 12, 2021
The Wildcats are also waiting to hear if their scheduled opponent Thursday, Oregon State, will be able to field a team after the Beavers paused a week ago. OSU coach Wayne Tinkle has said he hoped his team would be able to return to practice Tuesday.
Arizona has reported no COVID-19 issues itself but has already had seven games postponed or canceled this season due to COVID issues with their opponents.
However, the Wildcats have had a string of six straight games being played as scheduled, dating back to their Dec. 19 game against Stanford in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Arizona is 9-3 overall and 3-3 in the Pac-12 after losing home games to USC and UCLA last week.