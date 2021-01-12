Saturday's Arizona-Oregon game postponed after Ducks pause over positive test

Oregon has paused its basketball program due to COVID-19 issues, meaning Saturday's game with the Wildcats in Eugene has been postponed along with Thursday's ASU-Oregon game.
The Wildcats are also waiting to hear if their scheduled opponent Thursday, Oregon State, will be able to field a team. The Beavers paused a week ago, and coach Wayne Tinkle has said he hoped his team would be able to return to practice Tuesday.
Though Arizona has reported no COVID-19 issues itself, the Wildcats have now had eight games postponed or canceled this season due to COVID-19 issues with their opponents.
However, the Wildcats had managed to play six straight games as scheduled dating back to their Dec. 19 game against Stanford in Santa Cruz, California.
Arizona is 9-3 overall and 3-3 in the Pac-12 after losing home games to USC and UCLA last week.