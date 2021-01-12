 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's Arizona-Oregon game postponed after Ducks pause over positive test
breaking editor's pick top story

Saturday's Arizona-Oregon game postponed after Ducks pause over positive test

  • Updated
University of Arizona vs Oregon

Oregon head coach Dana Altman and his bench celebrate a bucket to keep their lead in the final minutes of their 59-54 win over Arizona at McKale Center, Thursday, January 17, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Oregon has paused its basketball program due to COVID-19 issues, meaning Saturday's game with the Wildcats in Eugene has been postponed along with Thursday's ASU-Oregon game.

The Wildcats are also waiting to hear if their scheduled opponent Thursday, Oregon State, will be able to field a team. The Beavers paused a week ago, and coach Wayne Tinkle has said he hoped his team would be able to return to practice Tuesday.

Though Arizona has reported no COVID-19 issues itself, the Wildcats have now had eight games postponed or canceled this season due to COVID-19 issues with their opponents.

However, the Wildcats had managed to play six straight games as scheduled dating back to their Dec. 19 game against Stanford in Santa Cruz, California.

Arizona is 9-3 overall and 3-3 in the Pac-12 after losing home games to USC and UCLA last week.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News